National Health Investors, Inc. $NHI Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in National Health Investors by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in National Health Investors by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1,967.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,843,000 after buying an additional 464,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upgraded National Health Investors from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wedbush raised National Health Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on National Health Investors from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on National Health Investors from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.20.

National Health Investors Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE NHI opened at $78.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 10.91, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.58. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $86.13.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $70.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.46 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 40.97%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

National Health Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.57%.

About National Health Investors

(Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.