Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX Shares Acquired by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $16,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 83.5% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,534,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518,199 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,097,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,037,000 after acquiring an additional 640,556 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,539,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,281,000 after acquiring an additional 49,088 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 32.2% in the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,191,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,827,000 after acquiring an additional 290,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,159,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,226,000 after acquiring an additional 89,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NBIX shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.26.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jude Onyia sold 59,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $7,803,986.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 18,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,982.94. This trade represents a 76.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $61,695.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,550. The trade was a 8.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,960 shares of company stock worth $23,955,553 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $140.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.28. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.23 and a 12-month high of $154.61.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $687.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

