NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. $NWE Shares Bought by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 38.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 289,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,992 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $16,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,114,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,001,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,940,000 after purchasing an additional 117,087 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $53,538,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 752,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,225,000 after purchasing an additional 148,870 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 38.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 583,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,482,000 after purchasing an additional 163,147 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Performance

NorthWestern Energy Group stock opened at $56.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.18. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40.

NorthWestern Energy Group Announces Dividend

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. NorthWestern Energy Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.530-3.650 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $57.50) on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.17.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Articles

