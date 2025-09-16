NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Holdings Raised by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,458,131 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,682,525 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 6.0% of Swedbank AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Swedbank AB owned about 0.17% of NVIDIA worth $4,493,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after acquiring an additional 103,889,872 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12,173.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,293,039,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439,859 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 204.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,864,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,948,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Phillip Securities upgraded NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. DA Davidson upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.83.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $177.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.18. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $3,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 368,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,448,564. This trade represents a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total value of $53,064,447.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,749,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,937,396.57. This represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,405,552 shares of company stock worth $721,811,877. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

