Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Omnicom Group by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 230.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.43.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE:OMC opened at $76.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.47. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.37 and a twelve month high of $107.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 33.62%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.17%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

