Optima Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Optima Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.9% of Optima Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Optima Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Investment Management raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 12,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.6% in the first quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,330 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Blue Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 34.2% in the first quarter. Blue Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 22.6% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $231.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.71. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.87.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

