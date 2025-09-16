Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,765 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10,976 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.0% of Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $63,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,260. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.49, for a total transaction of $558,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 518,007 shares in the company, valued at $115,769,384.43. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Roth Capital set a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.87.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $231.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.