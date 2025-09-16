Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 57,340 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 339,121 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 57,340 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 0.0% of Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $36,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $225.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total transaction of $53,064,447.43. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,749,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,937,396.57. The trade was a 3.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $13,317,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,248,366 shares in the company, valued at $12,829,142,350.62. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,405,552 shares of company stock valued at $721,811,877 in the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $177.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.81 and its 200 day moving average is $142.18. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

