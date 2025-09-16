PACCAR Inc. $PCAR Shares Purchased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 174,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,039 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $16,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 666.7% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 8,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in PACCAR by 234.2% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In related news, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 5,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $504,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,239.92. The trade was a 91.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 39,965 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $3,977,316.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 223,190 shares in the company, valued at $22,211,868.80. The trade was a 15.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of PCAR opened at $102.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.99. PACCAR Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI set a $114.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Vertical Research raised shares of PACCAR to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCAR

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.