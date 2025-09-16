Peterson Wealth Management Purchases 1,133 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Peterson Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,486 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 5.2% of Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 12,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $177.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.64, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $184.48.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $613,391,014.08. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,405,552 shares of company stock valued at $721,811,877 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Benchmark upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.83.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

