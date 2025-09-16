Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd Sells 5,500 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 7.0% of Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 12,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $177.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.81 and a 200-day moving average of $142.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $184.48.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Arete Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.83.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $3,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 368,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,448,564. This trade represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total transaction of $53,064,447.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,749,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,937,396.57. The trade was a 3.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,405,552 shares of company stock valued at $721,811,877. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

