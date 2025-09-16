Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. $PBH Holdings Decreased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PBH. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 92.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 35.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 0.4%

PBH opened at $62.99 on Tuesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.93 and a twelve month high of $90.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $249.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.71 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 19.02%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.580 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

