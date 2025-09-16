Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. $PB Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,102 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,525,000 after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Down 2.9%

PB stock opened at $65.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.74. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.57 and a 12-month high of $86.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.41.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $310.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.66 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 29.37%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $33,595.00. Following the sale, the director owned 93,415 shares in the company, valued at $6,276,553.85. This represents a 0.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,400 shares of company stock worth $1,069,500. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Monday. Hovde Group lowered their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

