Qualys, Inc. $QLYS Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 74.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,540 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,494 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Qualys were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 688,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,394,000 after acquiring an additional 338,702 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 643,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,003,000 after acquiring an additional 308,635 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 499,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,849,000 after acquiring an additional 173,512 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 43,505.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 122,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,430,000 after acquiring an additional 122,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 217,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,530,828.50. This trade represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.70, for a total value of $228,990.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,881.20. This represents a 16.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,065 shares of company stock worth $5,976,093. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QLYS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Qualys to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of QLYS opened at $132.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.65. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $112.61 and a one year high of $170.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.88 and its 200-day moving average is $132.95.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.21. Qualys had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 29.04%.The company had revenue of $164.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.200-6.5 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.6 EPS. Analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

