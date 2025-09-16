Real Talk Capital LLC Has $860,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Real Talk Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,519 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.2% of Real Talk Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Real Talk Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 304,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $231.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research lowered Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amazon.com from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.87.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,260. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.49, for a total value of $558,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 518,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,769,384.43. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

