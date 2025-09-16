Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Position in Schneider National, Inc. $SNDR

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 156,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Schneider National were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas G. Jackson sold 36,596 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $891,478.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 72,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,113.20. This trade represents a 33.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Schneider National from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Erste Group Bank raised Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Baird R W raised Schneider National to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.36.

Schneider National Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $23.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. Schneider National, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 2.29%.The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Schneider National has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.950 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Featured Stories

