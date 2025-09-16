Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,422 Shares of Silver Standard Resources Inc. $SSRM

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Silver Standard Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 320,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,422 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Silver Standard Resources were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Silver Standard Resources during the first quarter worth $50,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Standard Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Silver Standard Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Silver Standard Resources by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 410,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 201,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silver Standard Resources by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,482,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,895,000 after buying an additional 529,035 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silver Standard Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. Silver Standard Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $23.07. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Silver Standard Resources ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Free Report ) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.28. Silver Standard Resources had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.08 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silver Standard Resources Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SSRM. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Silver Standard Resources in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of Silver Standard Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Silver Standard Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Silver Standard Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.85 to $18.95 in a report on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silver Standard Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.55.

Silver Standard Resources Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

