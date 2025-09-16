Rhumbline Advisers Sells 8,459 Shares of NetEase, Inc. $NTES

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,459 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in NetEase were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in NetEase by 1,415.0% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in NetEase during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in NetEase during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 191.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 target price on shares of NetEase and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a $120.00 target price on shares of NetEase and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Arete upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

NetEase Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NTES stock opened at $154.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.21. The company has a market cap of $98.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.67. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.88 and a 12-month high of $155.74.

NetEase Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.72%.

NetEase Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.