Rhumbline Advisers Sells 9,956 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. $AHCO

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 303,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,956 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 531.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Insider Transactions at AdaptHealth

In related news, Director David Solomon Williams III sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $79,786.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 50,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,937.85. This represents a 14.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AdaptHealth Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average is $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.06. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.59.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Articles

