Ridgepath Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Ridgepath Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,666 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.4% of Ridgepath Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $55,237,367,000 after buying an additional 3,721,331 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after buying an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,412,434,000 after buying an additional 5,896,735 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 200,898,191 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,978,618,000 after buying an additional 20,494,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after buying an additional 103,889,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,391,014.08. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,405,552 shares of company stock valued at $721,811,877 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $177.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.64, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.18. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $225.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.83.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

