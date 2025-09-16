S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Stock Price Down 14.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) were down 14.4% during trading on Monday after Peel Hunt lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 30 to GBX 25. Peel Hunt currently has a hold rating on the stock. S4 Capital traded as low as GBX 17.82 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19.38 ($0.26). Approximately 29,102,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,113% from the average daily volume of 2,400,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.65 ($0.31).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 55 to GBX 45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S4 Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 35.

Get S4 Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SFOR

S4 Capital Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 26.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £122.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that S4 Capital plc will post 6.6098807 EPS for the current year.

About S4 Capital

(Get Free Report)

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.