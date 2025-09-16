Sabre Corporation $SABR Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 45.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,109,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,742,108 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $5,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Sabre by 86.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 400,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 186,192 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Sabre by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 217,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 10,998 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sabre by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,156,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 320,035 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sabre by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 453,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 27,225 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Sabre by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,223,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 262,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SABR. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.40 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sabre from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Sabre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Sabre in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.80.

Sabre Stock Up 2.7%

Sabre stock opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. Sabre Corporation has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $4.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.52.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $687.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sabre Corporation will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

