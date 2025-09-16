Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Centennial Bank AR raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 74.8% in the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 380.2% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $110.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.10 and a 52 week high of $119.28.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

