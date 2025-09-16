Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $108,000 Stock Position in Snap Inc. $SNAP

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,330 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,483,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,601,000 after buying an additional 6,921,841 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 110.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,300,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,549,000 after buying an additional 5,930,766 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Snap by 121.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,848,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,649,000 after buying an additional 3,761,629 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 38.8% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,777,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,612,000 after buying an additional 1,336,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Snap by 180.2% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,983,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after buying an additional 1,275,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 24,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $171,840.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 525,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,760,818.64. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 10,216 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $73,248.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 436,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,126,743.79. The trade was a 2.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,432,275 shares of company stock worth $11,058,360. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNAP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.16.

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 0.62. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $13.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.43.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 9.69%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Snap has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

