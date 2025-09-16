Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $5.06 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,960 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 74.0% during the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Baird R W cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.95.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $348.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $292.87 and its 200 day moving average is $367.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $315.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.44. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.80 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

