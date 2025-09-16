Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $9.48 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Melius began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.76.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $112.39 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $479.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

