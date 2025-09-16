Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 102 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 31,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 13,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 43,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock opened at $157.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $272.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, August 1st. Melius started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

