Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 136 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,078 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.0% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $33,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 319.7% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Walmart by 432.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton increased its holdings in Walmart by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $216,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 626,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,547,399.40. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $1,855,781.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,412,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,737,000.84. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,622 shares of company stock valued at $11,551,646 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $103.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $826.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.43. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.49 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.76.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

