Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 42 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in HubSpot by 481.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 1,840.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in HubSpot by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $238,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 62,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,145,500. This trade represents a 0.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.84, for a total value of $3,823,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 522,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,012,160.40. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,594 shares of company stock valued at $21,410,984. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on HubSpot from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Macquarie dropped their price target on HubSpot from $730.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HubSpot from $675.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $722.93.

HubSpot Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of HUBS opened at $508.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $497.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $557.17. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $418.34 and a twelve month high of $881.13. The stock has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2,209.39, a P/E/G ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.58.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. HubSpot had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 0.42%.The firm had revenue of $760.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

