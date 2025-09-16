Sheets Smith Investment Management Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Sheets Smith Investment Management increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.3% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sheets Smith Investment Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% in the first quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,330 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $338,000. Blue Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 34.2% in the first quarter. Blue Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 22.6% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 77.4% during the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 45,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $231.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. BNP Paribas Exane raised Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.87.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total value of $601,752.60. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,548,039.20. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

