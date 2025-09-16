Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR $SHEL Stake Raised by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,740 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shell by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $71.70 on Tuesday. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $58.54 and a 1-year high of $74.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.14 and its 200-day moving average is $69.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $66.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 4.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.716 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 64.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHEL. Melius began coverage on Shell in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Shell from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Shell from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Santander lowered Shell to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SHEL

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.