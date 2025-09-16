Short Interest in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) Declines By 29.2%

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,900,000 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the August 15th total of 9,740,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Cerus Stock Performance

Shares of CERS stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $230.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.63. Cerus has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 33.77% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. Cerus has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cerus will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerus

About Cerus

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 8,533,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 213,917 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,222,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 344,395 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,632,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 733,683 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,418,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 97,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,774,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 107,771 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Recommended Stories

