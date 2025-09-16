Short Interest in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) Declines By 29.2%

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,900,000 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the August 15th total of 9,740,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Cerus Stock Performance
Shares of CERS stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $230.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.63. Cerus has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35.
Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 33.77% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. Cerus has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cerus will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
About Cerus
Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.
