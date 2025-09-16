Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB reduced its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 87.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 138,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 948,319 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $8,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,739,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,340,393,000 after buying an additional 397,638 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 37.9% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,762,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $501,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,847 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,507,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $355,922,000 after acquiring an additional 408,577 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 31.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,141,659 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $267,675,000 after acquiring an additional 979,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $160,729,000 after purchasing an additional 179,663 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWKS. Wall Street Zen cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Arete Research raised shares of Skyworks Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $72.87.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $72.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.93 and a fifty-two week high of $101.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.43.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 113.60%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

