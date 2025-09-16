Snap-On Incorporated $SNA Shares Bought by Modern Wealth Management LLC

Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNA. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-On in the 4th quarter worth approximately $587,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNA. Bank of America raised their price target on Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Snap-On from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap-On currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,042 shares of Snap-On stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total transaction of $7,393,716.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 815,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,587,472.72. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,731 shares of Snap-On stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.38, for a total value of $1,548,834.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 111,667 shares in the company, valued at $36,557,542.46. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,898 shares of company stock worth $8,983,203 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-On Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $340.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.75. Snap-On Incorporated has a 52-week low of $279.74 and a 52-week high of $373.89.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.11. Snap-On had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 20.98%.The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share. Snap-On’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-On Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Snap-On’s payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

Snap-On Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

