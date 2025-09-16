Strs Ohio Takes $2.21 Million Position in Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Snap-On in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap-On by 421.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in Snap-On during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Snap-On by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snap-On in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Snap-On from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-On currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.00.

Snap-On Stock Performance

SNA opened at $340.19 on Tuesday. Snap-On Incorporated has a 12-month low of $279.74 and a 12-month high of $373.89. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $325.41 and its 200 day moving average is $322.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.11. Snap-On had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

Snap-On Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap-On news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.21, for a total transaction of $40,651.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 111,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,332,786.41. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total transaction of $7,393,716.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 815,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,587,472.72. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,898 shares of company stock worth $8,983,203. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-On Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

