Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. $SNCY Holdings Raised by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 5,842.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,409,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386,166 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.65% of Sun Country Airlines worth $17,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNCY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 230.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 922,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,361,000 after acquiring an additional 642,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,037,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,065,000 after acquiring an additional 437,550 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,261,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,861,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 303.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 482,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after buying an additional 362,999 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.89. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $263.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.04 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 5.35%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sun Country Airlines has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Insider Activity at Sun Country Airlines

In other news, VP John Gyurci sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $65,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 25,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,936.62. This represents a 16.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 11,926 shares of company stock worth $149,456 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Country Airlines Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Further Reading

