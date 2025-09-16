Swedbank AB Acquires 1,558 Shares of Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Swedbank AB increased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,334,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,075,000 after purchasing an additional 35,251 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Global Payments by 77.5% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,001,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,107,000 after purchasing an additional 874,175 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Global Payments by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,955,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,451,000 after purchasing an additional 49,029 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,656,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,664,000 after purchasing an additional 479,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,624,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GPN shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nineteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Payments news, General Counsel Dara L. Steele-Belkin sold 2,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 30,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,318. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $84.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

