Swedbank AB Acquires 51,283 Shares of KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR $BZ

Swedbank AB increased its holdings in KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 104.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,283 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in KANZHUN were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreView Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of KANZHUN by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,055,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,168,000 after purchasing an additional 580,583 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in KANZHUN by 1,304.3% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in KANZHUN by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after acquiring an additional 13,763 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KANZHUN by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in KANZHUN by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,084,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,300,000 after acquiring an additional 116,280 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KANZHUN Price Performance

Shares of BZ stock opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $24.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.67. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 0.43.

KANZHUN Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a full year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 60.0%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BZ. Daiwa America raised KANZHUN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Zacks Research cut KANZHUN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on KANZHUN from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group raised KANZHUN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on KANZHUN from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

KANZHUN Company Profile

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

