Swedbank AB Acquires 5,828 Shares of Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Twilio were worth $6,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Twilio by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Twilio by 341.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 91,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 71,047 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 32,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 15,064 shares during the last quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Twilio by 1,292.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,129,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,619 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Twilio from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Twilio and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 15th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $191,433.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 146,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,468,935.04. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $1,591,430.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 246,986 shares in the company, valued at $28,912,181.16. The trade was a 5.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,671 shares of company stock worth $6,235,788 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Stock Up 2.1%

TWLO opened at $104.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 870.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.27. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $59.51 and a one year high of $151.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.43%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Twilio has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.010-1.060 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Articles

