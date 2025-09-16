Swedbank AB Boosts Stock Position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK

Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) by 210.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,768 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in the first quarter worth $2,370,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 22.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,570,000 after buying an additional 23,809 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 25.8% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 62,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after buying an additional 12,817 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 350,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,518,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 405,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,529,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C alerts:

Insider Activity at Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C

In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $397,979.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,651 shares of company stock valued at $572,250.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C stock opened at $98.93 on Tuesday. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a one year low of $74.34 and a one year high of $106.26. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.99 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.22.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C

(Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWONK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.