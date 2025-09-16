Swedbank AB Buys 43,545 Shares of Toast, Inc. $TOST

Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 523.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,545 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Toast were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toast by 14,258.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,474,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436,317 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Toast by 17.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,454,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490,686 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Toast during the first quarter valued at $86,650,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toast by 898.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,858,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Toast by 914.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,846,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TOST opened at $40.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.35 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.51. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $49.66.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Toast had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Toast news, CEO Aman Narang sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total value of $83,165.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 304,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,034. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total transaction of $97,050.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 141,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,834,303.94. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,342 shares of company stock valued at $3,804,710. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TOST. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Toast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.54.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

