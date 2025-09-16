Swedbank AB Buys 936 Shares of TopBuild Corp. $BLD

Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,991 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $6,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 111.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $414.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $403.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.61. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $266.26 and a 52-week high of $445.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $0.24. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.42 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. TopBuild has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TopBuild news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.02, for a total value of $410,869.80. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 10,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,041.98. This represents a 8.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeff M. Krestancic sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $154,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,610. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,663 shares of company stock worth $5,709,488 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on TopBuild from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group set a $370.00 target price on TopBuild and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $344.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.67.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

