Swedbank AB Cuts Position in MaxCyte, Inc. $MXCT

Swedbank AB lessened its holdings in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,390,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,000 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in MaxCyte were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXCT. Gagnon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MaxCyte in the 1st quarter worth $2,550,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in MaxCyte by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 2,230,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 890,353 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in MaxCyte by 431.3% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,048,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 850,992 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in MaxCyte in the 1st quarter worth $733,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in MaxCyte by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,040,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 241,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxCyte alerts:

MaxCyte Stock Performance

Shares of MaxCyte stock opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.28. The company has a market cap of $154.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.20. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $5.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MaxCyte ( NASDAQ:MXCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 million. MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 125.22% and a negative return on equity of 22.12%. Analysts predict that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MXCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair cut shares of MaxCyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MaxCyte in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MaxCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of MaxCyte in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MaxCyte presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MaxCyte

Insider Buying and Selling at MaxCyte

In related news, Director Richard Douglas bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $111,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 230,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,502.03. The trade was a 53.13% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas J. Swirsky purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $64,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 161,811 shares in the company, valued at $208,736.19. The trade was a 44.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 355,000 shares of company stock valued at $479,950. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.