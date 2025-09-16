Swedbank AB Cuts Stock Holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. $WLDN

Swedbank AB lowered its stake in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 94,400 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 1.49% of Willdan Group worth $8,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the first quarter worth about $75,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Willdan Group by 1,809.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 7,764 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total transaction of $904,816.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 72,071 shares in the company, valued at $8,399,154.34. This trade represents a 9.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $612,253.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 70,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,352,732.40. This trade represents a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 399,141 shares of company stock valued at $43,089,466. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on WLDN shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Willdan Group from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Willdan Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

Willdan Group Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN opened at $98.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.01. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.43 and a 1 year high of $121.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Willdan Group Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

