Swedbank AB Decreases Position in Synchrony Financial $SYF

Swedbank AB reduced its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 36.3% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 25,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Darrell Owens sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $40,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 21,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,227.40. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $739,700.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 108,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,024,030. This represents a 9.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,450 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE SYF opened at $76.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $40.54 and a 52 week high of $77.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.78. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYF. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. BTIG Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.79.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

