Swedbank AB Decreases Stock Holdings in MYR Group, Inc. $MYRG

Swedbank AB trimmed its holdings in shares of MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,200 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in MYR Group by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in MYR Group during the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MYR Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in MYR Group by 214.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 302,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,215,000 after buying an additional 206,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in MYR Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,998,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $173.81 on Tuesday. MYR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $96.77 and a one year high of $220.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.41.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.14. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $900.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MYR Group, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MYRG. Stifel Nicolaus set a $210.00 target price on MYR Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on MYR Group from $168.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on MYR Group from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MYR Group in a research note on Friday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.83.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

