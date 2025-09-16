Swedbank AB Decreases Stock Position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Swedbank AB lessened its stake in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 1,182.1% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 2,240.0% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $87.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.37 and a 1-year high of $103.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.40.

Estee Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is -44.59%.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, VP Lande Rashida La sold 6,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $589,593.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $339,288.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,650.35. This trade represents a 19.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Hsbc Global Res raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Estee Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.55.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

