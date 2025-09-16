Swedbank AB Decreases Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. $WBA

Swedbank AB cut its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455,574 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 140,254 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.05% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 44,104 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 57,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 39,978 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA stock opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.37. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.66% and a negative net margin of 4.07%.The company had revenue of $38.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBA. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walgreens Boots Alliance

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.