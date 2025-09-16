Swedbank AB Has $1.77 Million Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

Swedbank AB reduced its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,964 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 207.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 101.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $1,082,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 781,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,162,032.04. This trade represents a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE DAR opened at $31.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.93. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

