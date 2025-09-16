Swedbank AB Has $1.98 Million Position in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Swedbank AB lowered its stake in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,814 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JBL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 12.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,556,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,096,000 after purchasing an additional 747,423 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 119.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,215,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,417,000 after purchasing an additional 662,938 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,378,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 17,410.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,431,000 after purchasing an additional 521,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Jabil news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 8,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.39, for a total transaction of $1,842,553.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 128,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,416,440.24. The trade was a 6.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven D. Borges sold 22,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $4,488,824.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 102,803 shares in the company, valued at $20,561,628.03. This trade represents a 17.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,613 shares of company stock worth $34,706,019. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.71.

Jabil Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:JBL opened at $215.97 on Tuesday. Jabil, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $232.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.58. The company has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 2.02%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 6.21%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

